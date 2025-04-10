Left Menu

Volatile Oil Prices Mirror Global Trade Tensions

Oil prices experienced significant fluctuations, hitting a four-year low due to concerns over economic growth amid a trade war. However, they rebounded after President Trump announced a temporary halt on tariffs. This volatility underscores economic uncertainties and potential recession fears as global trade tensions escalate.

Updated: 10-04-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:04 IST
  • United States

Oil prices experienced a tumultuous day on Wednesday, initially plummeting to a four-year low due to apprehensions about slowing economic growth amidst an intensifying trade war.

The market saw a rebound in the afternoon as prices surged 2% following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day delay on the majority of his tariffs, marking a temporary reprieve in the escalating trade tensions.

The rapid oscillation in oil prices underscores the broader economic uncertainties, with a potential recession looming as global trade frictions rise and market participants react to the ongoing tariff disputes.

