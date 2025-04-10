Left Menu

Asian Shares Soar as Trump Eases Tariffs

Asian shares experienced a significant surge as investors reacted positively to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ease tariffs. The Nikkei 225 and various other Asian markets posted substantial gains, reflecting investor relief and optimism. The U.S. markets also displayed strong performance following Trump's announcement of a tariff pause.

Updated: 10-04-2025 07:45 IST
  • Japan

Asian shares rallied on Thursday with Japan's Nikkei 225 leaping 8.2% in morning trading. This robust performance followed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ease most of his tariffs, sparking investor optimism worldwide.

The positive reaction extended beyond Asia, with Wall Street experiencing one of its best days in history on Wednesday. The S&P 500 surged 9.5% as anticipation grew for Trump's potential pause on tariff increases.

Despite Trump's pause, fears linger as the trade war, particularly with China, remains unresolved. The U.S. still maintains a 10% tariff on global imports, and China faces increased tariffs. This ongoing situation continues to exert pressure on financial markets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

