Xindus Secures $10 Million Funding to Revolutionize Cross-Border Trade

Xindus, a full stack cross-border trade startup, has raised $10 million in Series A funding led by 3one4 Capital. The funds will be used to scale operations, aiming for 10,000 customers and $200 million GMV in 18 months, with a focus on expanding market reach in India-US and other key regions.

  • India

Xindus, a full stack cross-border trade startup, announced on Thursday a successful $10 million Series A funding round. The investment, primarily driven by 3one4 Capital and accompanied by support from Orios Venture Partners, Shastra VC, and Caret Capital, aims to propel the company's operational capacity.

Founded in 2022, Xindus' unique platform is the brainchild of CEO Saurabh Goyal, alongside co-founders Madan Mohan, Jaikaar Singh, and Saptarshi Datta. It provides SMEs with streamlined solutions for order fulfillment, global shipping, trade compliance, and financial management on a global scale.

With an ambitious plan to onboard 10,000 customers and achieve a gross merchant value of $200 million in the next 18 months, Xindus also seeks to fortify its presence in the India-US trade corridor while reaching out to the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. The platform's integration with over 200 global marketplaces offers businesses a significant reduction in trade complexity and costs, alongside adaptability to changing policies in major markets.

