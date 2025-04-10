Left Menu

Strategic Pivot: India's Window to Attract Electronics Manufacturing

The US has enacted a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, creating a significant opportunity for India to attract electronics manufacturing investments. With the looming threat of increased tariffs on China, India is urged to leverage this period to enhance its global competitiveness and secure foreign investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:34 IST
Strategic Pivot: India's Window to Attract Electronics Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States' decision to implement a 90-day reprieve on reciprocal tariffs presents a strategic opening for India. This pause offers India a vital chance to attract electronics manufacturing investments, especially from companies seeking to diversify their production hubs away from China.

President Donald Trump's announcement marks a shift, following months of escalating tariffs that destabilized global markets. Although he intends to increase tariffs on China to 125 per cent, other countries will revert to a 10 per cent baseline, offering India a competitive edge.

Industry leaders, including Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association, stress the urgency for India to act swiftly to capitalize on this opportunity. Delays might lead to companies choosing alternative locations, such as Vietnam. The industry remains committed to supporting government efforts to position India as a prime investment destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025