Left Menu

Navigating Tariff Turbulence: Strategies Amid the 90-Day Pause

Amid a 90-day pause of reciprocal tariffs announced by the Trump administration, corporates should prepare contingency plans and explore new markets. The pause offers a window for India to finalize a bilateral trade deal with the US. However, increased tariffs on Chinese imports and uncertainties for other economies persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:16 IST
Navigating Tariff Turbulence: Strategies Amid the 90-Day Pause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With the Trump administration announcing a 90-day pause on the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, corporations are urged to create contingency plans and seek alternative markets. This hiatus provides India an opportunity to finalize a bilateral trade agreement with the US, aiming for USD 500 billion in trade by 2030.

Despite this pause, heightened tariffs on Chinese imports remain in effect, posing challenges for global economies. The US raised the tax rate on these imports to 125 per cent, impacting the economic landscape significantly. Other major markets are still subjected to a 10 per cent import tariff, highlighting ongoing trade uncertainties.

Reports from Barclays and Moody's Analytics indicate that while this pause alleviates some economic concerns, especially for Emerging Asia, the persistence of tariffs continues to cloud global trade prospects. Businesses face volatile equity markets and cautious consumer spending amid unpredictable conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025