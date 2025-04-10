Navigating Tariff Turbulence: Strategies Amid the 90-Day Pause

With the Trump administration announcing a 90-day pause on the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, corporations are urged to create contingency plans and seek alternative markets. This hiatus provides India an opportunity to finalize a bilateral trade agreement with the US, aiming for USD 500 billion in trade by 2030.

Despite this pause, heightened tariffs on Chinese imports remain in effect, posing challenges for global economies. The US raised the tax rate on these imports to 125 per cent, impacting the economic landscape significantly. Other major markets are still subjected to a 10 per cent import tariff, highlighting ongoing trade uncertainties.

Reports from Barclays and Moody's Analytics indicate that while this pause alleviates some economic concerns, especially for Emerging Asia, the persistence of tariffs continues to cloud global trade prospects. Businesses face volatile equity markets and cautious consumer spending amid unpredictable conditions.

