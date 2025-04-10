Global Perspectives: Suresh Prabhu Joins BNE Advisory Board
Suresh Prabhu, the former commerce and industry minister, has joined BNE's global advisory board. Chaired by Gina Raimondo and Mario Draghi, the board includes notable figures such as Joko Widodo and Gita Gopinath. BNE serves as a platform for discussing the future of the global economy.
Suresh Prabhu, the former Indian commerce and industry minister, announced his new role on the global advisory board of BNE, a premier platform dedicated to dialogue and debate about the trajectory of the global economy.
The board, under the leadership of Gina Raimondo, former U.S. Commerce Secretary, and Mario Draghi, former Prime Minister of Italy, boasts an impressive lineup of global leaders.
Other distinguished members include Joko Widodo, the former President of Indonesia, Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and Ravi Menon, Singapore's Ambassador for Climate Action.
