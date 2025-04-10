Left Menu

EU Suspends Retaliatory Tariffs Amid US Trade Negotiation Pause

The European Union has decided to delay its retaliation against new US tariffs for 90 days, aligning with President Trump’s suspension of his tariff policy. This decision aims to facilitate trade negotiations. However, if talks don't yield results, the EU is prepared to enforce its countermeasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:27 IST
EU Suspends Retaliatory Tariffs Amid US Trade Negotiation Pause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's executive commission announced on Thursday its plan to suspend retaliatory measures against new US tariffs for 90 days. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's own pause on imposing new tariffs, providing a window for diplomatic negotiations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the commission, responsible for the EU's trade relations, acknowledged President Trump's announcement. Tariffs affecting 20.9 billion euros ($23 billion) worth of US goods will be temporarily halted as the EU seeks a negotiated trade solution.

However, von der Leyen cautioned that the EU is ready to reactivate its countermeasures if the negotiations do not meet expectations. This development follows Trump's imposition of a 20% levy on European goods amid escalating global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025