EU Suspends Retaliatory Tariffs Amid US Trade Negotiation Pause

The European Union's executive commission announced on Thursday its plan to suspend retaliatory measures against new US tariffs for 90 days. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's own pause on imposing new tariffs, providing a window for diplomatic negotiations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the commission, responsible for the EU's trade relations, acknowledged President Trump's announcement. Tariffs affecting 20.9 billion euros ($23 billion) worth of US goods will be temporarily halted as the EU seeks a negotiated trade solution.

However, von der Leyen cautioned that the EU is ready to reactivate its countermeasures if the negotiations do not meet expectations. This development follows Trump's imposition of a 20% levy on European goods amid escalating global trade tensions.

