Vantara's New Digital Dawn: A Conservation Platform Launched

Vantara, a leader in wildlife conservation, honors founder Anant Mukesh Ambani's birthday with a new website launch. Offering a rich digital experience, it combines storytelling, 360-degree tours, sustainable imagery, and an Encyclopaedia of Species. A collaboration hub, it fosters roles in wildlife rescue and conservation, enhancing global connectivity with nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:11 IST
Vantara.in Website Image (Image/Vantara.in). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In celebration of its founder Anant Mukesh Ambani's birthday, global wildlife conservation leader Vantara launches a cutting-edge website, vantara.in. This platform provides an immersive digital journey entwining rich storytelling and intuitive design, emphasizing the organization's dedication to wildlife conservation, education, and scientific research. A standout feature is the 360-degree virtual tour, reaffirming Vantara's identity as a beacon of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

The site captivates users with interactive motion graphics, animations, and seamless design, embodying the connection between animals and their habitats. Optimized for all devices, the website guarantees an effortless user experience. Sustainable imagery magnifies Vantara's eco-conscious ethos. Soon, the website will host an Encyclopaedia of Species—a detailed resource on species' profiles, habitats, and rescue missions.

The Resource Hub will soon expand with comprehensive DNA profiles, aligning with Vantara's pioneering efforts in wildlife research, amplifying its value for scientists and researchers worldwide. Additionally, the platform opens doors for enthusiasts to engage in volunteer work, collaboration, and careers in wildlife protection. Vantara, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jamnagar, solidifies its mission by undertaking thousands of global rescue missions and restoring key species like cheetahs, Asiatic lions, and Spix's Macaws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

