Cracking Under Pressure: US Egg Prices Soar Amidst Market Turmoil

US egg prices have surged to a record USD 6.23 per dozen, despite a drop in wholesale prices and a halt in bird flu outbreaks. The Consumer Price Index reports an elevated demand, while experts predict this trend may persist until after Easter. President Trump's involvement garners mixed reactions.

Updated: 10-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:59 IST
US egg prices have hit a record high of USD 6.23 per dozen, as reported in the Consumer Price Index. Despite no new bird flu outbreaks and a drop in wholesale prices, consumers and businesses that rely on eggs shouldn't expect relief soon, given the heightened demand during the Easter season.

In March, industry experts anticipated a decline in retail egg prices, following a significant drop in wholesale costs. Bird flu outbreaks earlier this year led to a substantial price increase when more than 30 million egg-laying hens were culled. As a result, the egg market continues to navigate the aftermath of these disruptions.

President Donald Trump recently claimed credit for the lower wholesale egg prices reported by the USDA. However, experts argue that his focus on bolstering defences against bird flu may only offer long-term benefits. Since the current outbreak's inception, over 168 million birds, mainly egg-laying chickens, have been slaughtered to deter the spread of the virus, resulting in ongoing supply challenges.

