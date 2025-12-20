India on Track to Overcome the US in Metro Rail Length

In a significant development, India's metro rail network is poised to overtake the United States in length, as stated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar. He announced the milestone during the inauguration of the Bhopal Metro's first phase.

Currently the third-largest metro network globally, India's 1,090-km system trails China and the US. However, with 900 km of planned projects underway, India is expected to surpass the US with a total of 300 additional kilometers shortly.

The Bhopal Metro's newly launched Orange Line, a 7-km 'Priority Corridor' with eight elevated stations, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce pollution in the city. The project's costs stand at Rs 10,033 crore, with the new section priced at Rs 2,225 crore and projected to serve 3,000 passengers daily.