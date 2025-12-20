XLRI Launches XCITE: A New Era for Rural Entrepreneurship

XLRI Jamshedpur, India's oldest management school, has unveiled the XLRI Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (XCITE) to foster rural business incubation. Funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the centre will stimulate entrepreneurship in 12 states, primarily focusing on agribusiness and allied sectors.

The formal signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on December 19, 2025, marks a pivotal moment in XLRI's mission for inclusive growth. The initiative is aligned with the school's commitment to 'Excellence with Integrity' and aims to become a leading incubator for rural businesses by blending management proficiency with local insights.

XCITE will serve as a critical link between promising rural ideas and economically viable enterprises, bolstering regional livelihoods and economies. NABARD's involvement is integral, offering essential support such as mentorship, market access, and finance to enable the scaling of early-stage agri-startups and enterprises.

