Left Menu

XLRI Launches XCITE: A New Era for Rural Entrepreneurship

XLRI Jamshedpur establishes the XLRI Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (XCITE) with NABARD funding to boost rural business incubation. Targeting 12 states, the initiative aims to transform rural economies by nurturing innovation-led enterprises in agribusiness and allied sectors with growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:51 IST
XLRI Launches XCITE: A New Era for Rural Entrepreneurship
  • Country:
  • India

XLRI Jamshedpur, India's oldest management school, has unveiled the XLRI Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (XCITE) to foster rural business incubation. Funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the centre will stimulate entrepreneurship in 12 states, primarily focusing on agribusiness and allied sectors.

The formal signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on December 19, 2025, marks a pivotal moment in XLRI's mission for inclusive growth. The initiative is aligned with the school's commitment to 'Excellence with Integrity' and aims to become a leading incubator for rural businesses by blending management proficiency with local insights.

XCITE will serve as a critical link between promising rural ideas and economically viable enterprises, bolstering regional livelihoods and economies. NABARD's involvement is integral, offering essential support such as mentorship, market access, and finance to enable the scaling of early-stage agri-startups and enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025