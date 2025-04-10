Left Menu

Congress on Board: Close Call at Reagan Airport

A minor incident occurred at Reagan Washington National Airport when two American Airlines planes collided on the taxiway. Flight 5490's wingtip hit Flight 4522. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among passengers, which included several Congress members. The FAA is investigating the incident to prevent future mishaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:33 IST
Congress on Board: Close Call at Reagan Airport
In an incident at Reagan Washington National Airport, an American Airlines plane carrying members of Congress was involved in a taxiway collision. The aircraft, Flight 5490, destined for Charleston, South Carolina, struck the wingtip of another American Airlines plane, Flight 4522, heading to New York JFK.

The event, which occurred around 12:45 p.m. ET, saw the Bombardier CRJ 900 of Flight 5490 collide with the Embraer E175 of Flight 4522. Fortunately, reports indicate that no injuries were sustained by any passengers, including the lawmakers on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration has stated that an investigation is underway to delve into the cause of the incident, aiming to prevent similar occurrences in the future and ensuring the safety of air travel.

