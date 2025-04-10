Left Menu

India-Slovakia: Revving Economic Engines Together

President Droupadi Murmu encourages Slovakian businesses to join 'Make in India,' emphasizing opportunities through collaboration in industrial sectors. Visiting Slovakia as part of a state visit, Murmu highlights the economic potentials, especially in auto manufacturing, and India's ambition to become a USD five trillion economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:52 IST
India-Slovakia: Revving Economic Engines Together
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu extended an earnest invitation to Slovakian enterprises to partake in India's 'Make in India' initiative, asserting that despite global uncertainties, India epitomizes progress. This call to action came during her visit to Slovakia, marking a historic occurrence as she became only the second Indian Head of State to visit since 29 years.

Addressing the Slovakia-India Business Forum, President Murmu outlined Slovakia's demand for skilled foreign labor, while expressing optimism over India's ability to collaborate in the nation's economic ascent. Murmu reaffirmed India's milestones toward becoming a USD five trillion economy in the near future, envisioning mutual growth prospects with Slovakia.

During her visit, Murmu specifically entrenched ties in the automotive sector, highlighting Jaguar Land Rover's significant investment in Slovakia's industry-rich landscape. This development, underpinned by Slovakia's strategic location and EU membership, has been pivotal in bolstering trade and fostering technological innovation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025