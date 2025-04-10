India-Slovakia: Revving Economic Engines Together

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu extended an earnest invitation to Slovakian enterprises to partake in India's 'Make in India' initiative, asserting that despite global uncertainties, India epitomizes progress. This call to action came during her visit to Slovakia, marking a historic occurrence as she became only the second Indian Head of State to visit since 29 years.

Addressing the Slovakia-India Business Forum, President Murmu outlined Slovakia's demand for skilled foreign labor, while expressing optimism over India's ability to collaborate in the nation's economic ascent. Murmu reaffirmed India's milestones toward becoming a USD five trillion economy in the near future, envisioning mutual growth prospects with Slovakia.

During her visit, Murmu specifically entrenched ties in the automotive sector, highlighting Jaguar Land Rover's significant investment in Slovakia's industry-rich landscape. This development, underpinned by Slovakia's strategic location and EU membership, has been pivotal in bolstering trade and fostering technological innovation between the two nations.

