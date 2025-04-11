Left Menu

Army's Opaque ADS-B Practices Under Senate Scrutiny

The U.S. Army's failure to consistently use ADS-B, a crucial aircraft safety system, is under Senate review following the fatal collision of an Army Black Hawk with a passenger jet. Senators are investigating why military exemptions exist and demanding transparency from the Army on its operational protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 00:09 IST
Army's Opaque ADS-B Practices Under Senate Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Senate is investigating the U.S. Army's inconsistent use of ADS-B, an aircraft safety system, following a deadly accident near Reagan Washington National Airport. Senator Ted Cruz revealed that the Army has now provided a memo clarifying its practices after initially resisting congressional requests.

The incident involved an Army Black Hawk helicopter colliding with an American Airlines regional jet, resulting in 67 fatalities. The Army has since rescinded guidance on turning off ADS-B technology during missions. Senators question the Army's transparency and accountability regarding its operational procedures.

While civilian aircraft must use ADS-B, the military has an exemption, which is seldom used in Washington. The FAA now mandates ADS-B for government helicopters near Reagan National, except in national security cases. Airlines advocate for consistent ADS-B use to prevent future accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025