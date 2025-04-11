Army's Opaque ADS-B Practices Under Senate Scrutiny

The Senate is investigating the U.S. Army's inconsistent use of ADS-B, an aircraft safety system, following a deadly accident near Reagan Washington National Airport. Senator Ted Cruz revealed that the Army has now provided a memo clarifying its practices after initially resisting congressional requests.

The incident involved an Army Black Hawk helicopter colliding with an American Airlines regional jet, resulting in 67 fatalities. The Army has since rescinded guidance on turning off ADS-B technology during missions. Senators question the Army's transparency and accountability regarding its operational procedures.

While civilian aircraft must use ADS-B, the military has an exemption, which is seldom used in Washington. The FAA now mandates ADS-B for government helicopters near Reagan National, except in national security cases. Airlines advocate for consistent ADS-B use to prevent future accidents.

