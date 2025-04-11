Tariff Turmoil: A Volatile Market Embraces Uncertainty

Market turbulence shows no signs of abating, even as U.S. President Donald Trump pauses certain tariffs. On Wednesday, in an unexpected policy shift, Trump announced a temporary reduction in tariffs aimed at dozens of countries, with increased focus on China.

The announcement sparked a significant relief rally, catapulting the S&P 500 by nearly 10%—its largest gain since October 2008. Japanese stocks also surged 9%, and European markets were poised for their best day since 2020. Despite this rally, many investors are pivoting from U.S. markets towards safer investments.

The pause in tariffs has temporarily eased recession fears, though concerns over sustained economic growth loom large. Market actors, like UBS Global Wealth Management, perceive Trump's policy moves as precursors to potential trade tensions, especially between the U.S. and China, thereby fueling ongoing volatility and uncertainty.

