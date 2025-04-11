Left Menu

President Murmu Drives Indo-Slovak Business Ties Forward

President Droupadi Murmu encourages Slovakian businesses to join India's 'Make in India' initiative during her visit. She toured the Jaguar Land Rover facility in Slovakia, emphasizing India's economic partnership potential with Slovakia in its automotive industry and outlining hopes for a USD five trillion economy.

President Droupadi Murmu has urged Slovak businesses to engage with India's 'Make in India' initiative, highlighting India as a leader of progress in an uncertain world. She praised India's stable political climate and reform-driven economic policies as advantageous for such collaborations.

During her visit, Murmu toured the Jaguar Land Rover facility, recognizing the Land Rover Defender unit's rollout. Her visit marks the second time an Indian Head of State has visited Slovakia, nearly three decades after the last visit, emphasizing the importance of Slovak's workforce needs.

Slovakia's automotive sector, particularly through Jaguar Land Rover's significant investments, represents a burgeoning link between the two nations, underscored by Slovakia's strategic EU position. President Murmu reiterated India's ambition to grow its economy in partnership with Slovakia, with both nations expanding trade baskets to mutual advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

