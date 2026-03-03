U.S. Government Ends Use of Anthropic AI Products Amid Security Concerns

The U.S. government has announced a decision to stop using products from the artificial intelligence lab, Anthropic, following directives from President Donald Trump. Key government departments, including the Treasury and State Departments, are switching to rival technology from OpenAI, citing security risks associated with Anthropic's offerings.

The Pentagon has labeled the AI startup as a supply-chain risk, sparking a rapid transition away from its Claude platform. William Pulte of the Federal Housing Finance Agency confirmed on social media that his agency, as well as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, will cease using Anthropic products.

This development comes as OpenAI strikes a deal to incorporate their technology within the Defense Department's classified systems. The phase-out period for Anthropic products will span six months, placing Anthropic in a precarious position in the AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)