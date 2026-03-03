U.S. Government Ends Use of Anthropic AI Products Amid Security Concerns
The U.S. government, led by President Trump, is terminating the use of Anthropic's AI technology, citing it as a supply-chain risk. Agencies including the State Department are transitioning to OpenAI alternatives. The move marks a significant setback for Anthropic, impacting its standing in the AI industry.
The U.S. government has announced a decision to stop using products from the artificial intelligence lab, Anthropic, following directives from President Donald Trump. Key government departments, including the Treasury and State Departments, are switching to rival technology from OpenAI, citing security risks associated with Anthropic's offerings.
The Pentagon has labeled the AI startup as a supply-chain risk, sparking a rapid transition away from its Claude platform. William Pulte of the Federal Housing Finance Agency confirmed on social media that his agency, as well as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, will cease using Anthropic products.
This development comes as OpenAI strikes a deal to incorporate their technology within the Defense Department's classified systems. The phase-out period for Anthropic products will span six months, placing Anthropic in a precarious position in the AI landscape.
