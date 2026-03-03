Left Menu

U.S. Government Ends Use of Anthropic AI Products Amid Security Concerns

The U.S. government, led by President Trump, is terminating the use of Anthropic's AI technology, citing it as a supply-chain risk. Agencies including the State Department are transitioning to OpenAI alternatives. The move marks a significant setback for Anthropic, impacting its standing in the AI industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 03:28 IST
U.S. Government Ends Use of Anthropic AI Products Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government has announced a decision to stop using products from the artificial intelligence lab, Anthropic, following directives from President Donald Trump. Key government departments, including the Treasury and State Departments, are switching to rival technology from OpenAI, citing security risks associated with Anthropic's offerings.

The Pentagon has labeled the AI startup as a supply-chain risk, sparking a rapid transition away from its Claude platform. William Pulte of the Federal Housing Finance Agency confirmed on social media that his agency, as well as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, will cease using Anthropic products.

This development comes as OpenAI strikes a deal to incorporate their technology within the Defense Department's classified systems. The phase-out period for Anthropic products will span six months, placing Anthropic in a precarious position in the AI landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israel's Bold Stance Against Iran

Escalating Conflict: U.S. and Israel's Bold Stance Against Iran

 Global
2
Market Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict and AI Optimism

Market Resilience Amid Middle East Conflict and AI Optimism

 Global
3
US Sanctions on Rwandan Officials Amid Congo Conflict

US Sanctions on Rwandan Officials Amid Congo Conflict

 Congo (Kinshasa)
4
U.S. Trade Strategy 2026: A New Horizon

U.S. Trade Strategy 2026: A New Horizon

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026