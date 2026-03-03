US Measles Elimination Status Review Postponed

The United States will have to wait until November to learn whether it still retains its measles elimination status. An international panel of experts was set to meet in April, but the review has been postponed, as reported by the New York Times.

The meeting, convened by the Pan American Health Organization, was initially intended to assess if the continuous spread of measles warranted revoking the U.S.'s elimination status. The status is granted when a country has not experienced uninterrupted measles transmission for over a year.

U.S. health officials requested the delay to gain additional time for comprehensive analysis of measles data. PAHO confirmed the assessment is now slated for November, coinciding with their annual meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)