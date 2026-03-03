Escalation as Israel Launches Strikes on Tehran

The Israeli military has escalated tensions with Tehran, launching a new wave of strikes late Monday night. These actions come on the heels of an evacuation warning issued by Israel to Tehran residents, with particular emphasis on those living near the state broadcaster IRIB's headquarters.

The strikes represent a notable intensification in the conflict between the two nations, amplifying concerns over the potential for increased regional instability.

The international community watches closely as these developments unfold, raising questions about the future trajectory of Israeli-Iranian relations and their broader geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)