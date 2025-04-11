Left Menu

Kandla Deendayal Port: Surpassing 150 Million Tonne Milestone in FY 2024-25

Kandla Deendayal Port Authority triumphantly achieved its annual target, handling over 150 million tonnes of cargo in FY 2024-25. Through collaborative stakeholder engagement and streamlined processes, the port addressed bottlenecks, reinforcing its strategic role in global trade and enhancing its offerings in methanol bunkering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:12 IST
Kandla Deendayal Port: Surpassing 150 Million Tonne Milestone in FY 2024-25
Sushil Kumar Singh, Kandla Deendayal Port Chairperson (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kandla Deendayal Port Authority has surpassed its target of handling 150 million tonnes of cargo for the financial year 2024-25, a milestone confirmed by Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh. Singh praised the cooperative efforts among stakeholders, which propelled the port to reach an impressive 150.16 million tonnes.

Singh highlighted collaborative engagement as a pivotal element of this success. He noted that suggestions from various stakeholders, including trade exporters, importers, and shipping agents, were instrumental in boosting the port's productivity and efficiency. The feedback guided procedural amendments, facilitating swift and effective operational improvements.

Positioning itself strategically on the global trade map, Kandla aims to lead in methanol bunkering. Singh pointed out, "As our PM emphasizes the vision to excel in the maritime sector, Kandla, with its strategic location, is poised to become a hub for green fuel initiatives." Insights from port users, he added, were crucial in addressing pain points and refining operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025