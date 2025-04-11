Kandla Deendayal Port: Surpassing 150 Million Tonne Milestone in FY 2024-25

The Kandla Deendayal Port Authority has surpassed its target of handling 150 million tonnes of cargo for the financial year 2024-25, a milestone confirmed by Chairperson Sushil Kumar Singh. Singh praised the cooperative efforts among stakeholders, which propelled the port to reach an impressive 150.16 million tonnes.

Singh highlighted collaborative engagement as a pivotal element of this success. He noted that suggestions from various stakeholders, including trade exporters, importers, and shipping agents, were instrumental in boosting the port's productivity and efficiency. The feedback guided procedural amendments, facilitating swift and effective operational improvements.

Positioning itself strategically on the global trade map, Kandla aims to lead in methanol bunkering. Singh pointed out, "As our PM emphasizes the vision to excel in the maritime sector, Kandla, with its strategic location, is poised to become a hub for green fuel initiatives." Insights from port users, he added, were crucial in addressing pain points and refining operations.

