Honda Recalls CB300R Over Headlight Issues

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a recall of certain CB300R motorcycle models due to a headlight issue, aligning with global market action.

The recall affects models manufactured between 2018 and 2020, as the company identified potential problems with the internal PCB structure of the headlights.

To address the issue, free replacements will be available at BigWing dealerships, with owners being notified for vehicle inspections. Customers can verify recall eligibility via the Honda BigWing website using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

(With inputs from agencies.)