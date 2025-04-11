Honda Recalls CB300R Over Headlight Issues
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling CB300R motorcycles due to headlight PCB structure issues. The affected units were produced between 2018 and 2020. The recall includes free replacements at BigWing dealerships. Customers can confirm vehicle inclusion using their VIN on the Honda BigWing website.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a recall of certain CB300R motorcycle models due to a headlight issue, aligning with global market action.
The recall affects models manufactured between 2018 and 2020, as the company identified potential problems with the internal PCB structure of the headlights.
To address the issue, free replacements will be available at BigWing dealerships, with owners being notified for vehicle inspections. Customers can verify recall eligibility via the Honda BigWing website using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
