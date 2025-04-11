Left Menu

Honda Recalls CB300R Over Headlight Issues

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling CB300R motorcycles due to headlight PCB structure issues. The affected units were produced between 2018 and 2020. The recall includes free replacements at BigWing dealerships. Customers can confirm vehicle inclusion using their VIN on the Honda BigWing website.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:18 IST
Honda Recalls CB300R Over Headlight Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a recall of certain CB300R motorcycle models due to a headlight issue, aligning with global market action.

The recall affects models manufactured between 2018 and 2020, as the company identified potential problems with the internal PCB structure of the headlights.

To address the issue, free replacements will be available at BigWing dealerships, with owners being notified for vehicle inspections. Customers can verify recall eligibility via the Honda BigWing website using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025