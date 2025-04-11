Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Siemens: CEO Agustin Escobar Killed in Helicopter Crash

Agustin Escobar, Siemens' global CEO for Rail Infrastructure, has died in a helicopter crash in New York, along with his family. Siemens expressed profound sorrow and extended heartfelt condolences to his relatives amidst this tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:18 IST
In a devastating turn of events, Siemens announced on Friday the untimely death of Agustin Escobar, the global CEO of its Rail Infrastructure division, involved in a helicopter crash in New York.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday, claiming not only Escobar's life but also those of his family members. The news plunged the company into mourning.

Siemens conveyed deep sympathy for the loss, extending their heartfelt condolences to all relatives of Agustin Escobar amidst this profound tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

