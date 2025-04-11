Left Menu

Bihar's Battle with Deadly Thunderstorms: 61 Lives Lost

A devastating wave of lightning strikes and hailstorms in Bihar has claimed 61 lives. Nalanda district faced the highest fatalities, with 23 people dead. The state government has announced compensation for the victims' families, as officials confirmed widespread property damage due to the severe weather conditions.

Bihar's Battle with Deadly Thunderstorms: 61 Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bihar has been hit hard by lightning strikes and hailstorms, leading to the tragic loss of 61 lives, officials confirmed on Friday. With the highest death toll reported in Nalanda district, where 23 people perished, the state's Chief Minister has announced financial aid for affected families.

The calamity unfurled across several districts, as weather-related incidents claimed lives and caused significant property damage. The state Disaster Management Department released a statement detailing fatalities across multiple districts, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

In response to the disaster, the Bihar government has pledged Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the next of kin of each deceased. This follows a series of fatal lightning strikes that have plagued the region, with 275 deaths recorded in 2023 alone, according to the state's Economic Survey report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

