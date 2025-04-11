Bihar's Battle with Deadly Thunderstorms: 61 Lives Lost

Bihar has been hit hard by lightning strikes and hailstorms, leading to the tragic loss of 61 lives, officials confirmed on Friday. With the highest death toll reported in Nalanda district, where 23 people perished, the state's Chief Minister has announced financial aid for affected families.

The calamity unfurled across several districts, as weather-related incidents claimed lives and caused significant property damage. The state Disaster Management Department released a statement detailing fatalities across multiple districts, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

In response to the disaster, the Bihar government has pledged Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the next of kin of each deceased. This follows a series of fatal lightning strikes that have plagued the region, with 275 deaths recorded in 2023 alone, according to the state's Economic Survey report.

