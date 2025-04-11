Aryan Realty Infratech Expands Into Real Estate Development, Unveils Projects in Gurgaon and Uttarakhand

Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate consultancy since 2014, has officially ventured into real estate development, marking a significant milestone with the launch of premium residential projects in Sector 102, Gurgaon, and Uttarakhand. This strategic move leverages their extensive market knowledge to deliver exceptional living spaces, according to company officials.

Founded by Surender Kaushik, Aryan Realty has built a strong reputation for integrity and customer satisfaction, consistently ranked as a top-performing channel partner with industry giants like M3M and Signature Global. Now, the firm is channeling its decade-long consultancy expertise into premium developments, debuting its ARIPL Luxury Floors projects in prime Gurgaon locations.

Mr. Kaushik states that the company's journey from consultancy to development is defined by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. The projects promise to set new benchmarks in quality and design, offering residents contemporary lifestyle options while promising a future rich in trust and transformational urban spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)