Left Menu

Aryan Realty Infratech Expands Into Real Estate Development, Unveils Projects in Gurgaon and Uttarakhand

Aryan Realty Infratech, known for its decade-long expertise in real estate consultancy, has announced its foray into real estate development, launching premium residential projects in Gurgaon and Uttarakhand. Founder Surender Kaushik emphasizes the company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and market adaptation through strategic projects that redefine premium urban living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:05 IST
Aryan Realty Infratech Expands Into Real Estate Development, Unveils Projects in Gurgaon and Uttarakhand
Surender Kaushik, Founder & Director of Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate consultancy since 2014, has officially ventured into real estate development, marking a significant milestone with the launch of premium residential projects in Sector 102, Gurgaon, and Uttarakhand. This strategic move leverages their extensive market knowledge to deliver exceptional living spaces, according to company officials.

Founded by Surender Kaushik, Aryan Realty has built a strong reputation for integrity and customer satisfaction, consistently ranked as a top-performing channel partner with industry giants like M3M and Signature Global. Now, the firm is channeling its decade-long consultancy expertise into premium developments, debuting its ARIPL Luxury Floors projects in prime Gurgaon locations.

Mr. Kaushik states that the company's journey from consultancy to development is defined by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. The projects promise to set new benchmarks in quality and design, offering residents contemporary lifestyle options while promising a future rich in trust and transformational urban spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

AI changes perception of visual misinformation, but only while it's talking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025