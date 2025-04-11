Left Menu

Gulf Coast Shrimpers Hope for a Fair Trade Boost Amid Tariff Talks

Gulf coast shrimpers, facing stiff competition from cheap imports and struggling profits, are hopeful that President Trump's tariffs might aid their ailing industry. Many American shrimpers, losing market share to overseas aquaculture, support tariffs to ensure fair competition and sustain their businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palacios | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:26 IST
Gulf Coast Shrimpers Hope for a Fair Trade Boost Amid Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Amid fluctuating tariff discussions under President Donald Trump, Gulf coast shrimpers are rallying for support to help salvage their struggling industry. With prices driven down by cheap, imported shrimp, American shrimpers are finding it difficult to stay profitable in a saturated market.

Reed Bowers, a shrimp farm owner in Texas, has faced tough decisions such as layoffs to cope with the shrunken market, largely affected by heavily invested foreign aquaculture practices and vulnerable to unregulated international competition. Over 90% of shrimp in the US is imported, prompting calls for protective tariffs from aggrieved local producers.

Veteran shrimper Craig Wallis sees tariffs as a potential savior for the industry, though they pose their own challenges via rising trade equipment costs. The hope is that a fairer pricing competition will benefit local practices and sustain the livelihood of those like Phan Tran, who value local over imported products in their culinary offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025