Gulf Coast Shrimpers Hope for a Fair Trade Boost Amid Tariff Talks

Amid fluctuating tariff discussions under President Donald Trump, Gulf coast shrimpers are rallying for support to help salvage their struggling industry. With prices driven down by cheap, imported shrimp, American shrimpers are finding it difficult to stay profitable in a saturated market.

Reed Bowers, a shrimp farm owner in Texas, has faced tough decisions such as layoffs to cope with the shrunken market, largely affected by heavily invested foreign aquaculture practices and vulnerable to unregulated international competition. Over 90% of shrimp in the US is imported, prompting calls for protective tariffs from aggrieved local producers.

Veteran shrimper Craig Wallis sees tariffs as a potential savior for the industry, though they pose their own challenges via rising trade equipment costs. The hope is that a fairer pricing competition will benefit local practices and sustain the livelihood of those like Phan Tran, who value local over imported products in their culinary offerings.

