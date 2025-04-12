Left Menu

Global Office Rental Trends: A Tale of Two Markets

Office rents in India's major cities rose by 4-8% in 2024, driven by robust economic growth and demand for high-quality spaces. Meanwhile, significant overseas markets experienced mixed trends, with some cities like Shanghai seeing declines. Global firms are increasingly targeting India due to its economic prospects.

Recent data from real estate consultant Vestian highlights the divergent trends in office rental markets across the globe in 2024. Major Indian cities have witnessed an increase in office rents ranging from 4-8%, driven by strong economic growth and a surge in demand for premium office spaces.

Conversely, key international markets exhibited varied rental trends, with New York and Shanghai experiencing declines of 1.3% and 6.8% respectively. Vestian CEO Shrinivas Rao attributes these global declines to technological advancements and shifting space utilization strategies.

In India, cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru saw rental rises due to new business influx and expansion. Factors like economic growth, large consumer base, and a skilled workforce are drawing global firms to seek office space in India, propelling the market forward.

