Left Menu

Resilience Amidst Tariffs: India's Economic Fortitude

Despite global concern over US tariffs, the Indian economy is expected to withstand the impact due to self-reliance and various economic reforms initiated by PM Modi, according to BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam. Additionally, Islam criticizes the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for derogatory remarks made by Forest Minister K Ponmudi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 15:09 IST
Resilience Amidst Tariffs: India's Economic Fortitude
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite growing concern globally due to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the Indian economy is predicted to remain largely unaffected. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam emphasized the country's self-reliance during a recent press conference, citing the positive impact of the Mudra Yojana on the MSME sector.

Since the BJP took power in 2014, several economic reforms have been initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra Yojana. These initiatives have not only linked millions to the banking system but have also uplifted entrepreneurs from marginalized communities, driving the MSME sector's contribution to the economy from 15% to 20%.

Meanwhile, Islam criticized the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu over inflammatory comments made by Forest Minister K Ponmudi, voicing strong demands for his removal following derogatory remarks against various community groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025