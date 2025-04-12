Resilience Amidst Tariffs: India's Economic Fortitude

Despite growing concern globally due to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, the Indian economy is predicted to remain largely unaffected. BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam emphasized the country's self-reliance during a recent press conference, citing the positive impact of the Mudra Yojana on the MSME sector.

Since the BJP took power in 2014, several economic reforms have been initiated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Jan Dhan Yojana and Mudra Yojana. These initiatives have not only linked millions to the banking system but have also uplifted entrepreneurs from marginalized communities, driving the MSME sector's contribution to the economy from 15% to 20%.

Meanwhile, Islam criticized the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu over inflammatory comments made by Forest Minister K Ponmudi, voicing strong demands for his removal following derogatory remarks against various community groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)