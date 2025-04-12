Delhi Airport Chaos: Over 350 Flights Delayed Due to Congestion
Over 350 flights at Delhi's airport were delayed due to traffic congestion and adverse weather. Social media buzzed with images of stranded passengers. Efforts are underway to minimize inconvenience, though operations remain disrupted. Three runways are in use as maintenance closes one.
12-04-2025
More than 350 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced delays on Saturday, caused by ongoing traffic congestion and adverse weather conditions from the previous evening.
Social media platforms were flooded with posts from stranded passengers sharing their experiences, showing crowded terminals and long waits.
Efforts to improve flight operations are underway, but challenges persist due to continued air traffic congestion. Only three out of four runways are operational as one is closed for maintenance.
