Delhi Airport Chaos: Over 350 Flights Delayed Due to Congestion

More than 350 flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport faced delays on Saturday, caused by ongoing traffic congestion and adverse weather conditions from the previous evening.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts from stranded passengers sharing their experiences, showing crowded terminals and long waits.

Efforts to improve flight operations are underway, but challenges persist due to continued air traffic congestion. Only three out of four runways are operational as one is closed for maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)