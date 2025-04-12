Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Jhabua: Four Dead, Five Injured

A multi-utility vehicle overturned in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in four fatalities, including a woman, and five injuries. The incident occurred at 10 PM on Friday. Two critically injured were transferred to Dahod, Gujarat. The victims were identified, including one who had consumed pesticide.

In a tragic incident, four individuals lost their lives and five sustained injuries when their multi-utility vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district. The unfortunate event occurred late Friday night near Bolasa village, approximately 48 kilometers from the district headquarters, revealed Raipuriya police state SHO JR Barde.

Of the casualties, three people, including a woman, died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital. As of now, two injured individuals remain in critical condition and have been moved to Dahod in the neighboring state of Gujarat for urgent medical care.

The victims have been identified as Nan Singh Bhabor, Parmu Hatila, Remabai Hatila, and Datu Hatila. Datu Hatila, a resident of Dhar, was being transported to a hospital after consuming pesticide at the time of the accident.

