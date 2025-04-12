Tragic Accident in Jhabua: Four Dead, Five Injured

In a tragic incident, four individuals lost their lives and five sustained injuries when their multi-utility vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district. The unfortunate event occurred late Friday night near Bolasa village, approximately 48 kilometers from the district headquarters, revealed Raipuriya police state SHO JR Barde.

Of the casualties, three people, including a woman, died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital. As of now, two injured individuals remain in critical condition and have been moved to Dahod in the neighboring state of Gujarat for urgent medical care.

The victims have been identified as Nan Singh Bhabor, Parmu Hatila, Remabai Hatila, and Datu Hatila. Datu Hatila, a resident of Dhar, was being transported to a hospital after consuming pesticide at the time of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)