British Steel's Crucial Rescue Vote Amid Nationalization Push

The UK Parliament is holding an emergency session to debate the nationalization of British Steel. Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to prevent its closure by Chinese owners through state takeover, with taxpayer funds supporting operations. The plan faces criticism and involves a potential co-investment strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-04-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United Kingdom

The UK Parliament has been recalled for an extraordinary session to vote on the nationalization of British Steel. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading the move, aiming to prevent the Scunthorpe plant's closure by its Chinese owners, Jingye, amid ongoing negotiations.

Starmer highlighted the critical nature of this decision for jobs and national security, as emergency legislation is debated. The government plans to use taxpayer funds to maintain operations, transferring control from Jingye to safeguard the steelworks.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds emphasized the UK's generous offer to Jingye, which was declined. The government remains committed to finding investment partners for a smoother transition while ensuring the plant stays operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

