Tragedy in the Skies: Fatal Plane Crash in New York's Muddy Field

A twin-engine aircraft carrying six individuals crashed in a muddy field in upstate New York on Saturday, resulting in fatalities, according to local authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around noon, reported Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore, who confirmed the tragic outcome but withheld details on the death toll.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Mitsubishi MU-2B en route to Columbia County Airport, crashing approximately 30 miles away near Copake. Accessibility to the site is hindered by muddy terrain, Salvatore remarked during a news briefing near the location, around 50 miles south of Albany.

The National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched an investigation team expected to arrive by Saturday evening.

