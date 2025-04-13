Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Fatal Plane Crash in New York's Muddy Field

A twin-engine plane crash in upstate New York has resulted in fatalities. Authorities have responded but have not disclosed the number of victims. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Mitsubishi MU-2B bound for Columbia County Airport. Accessibility to the crash site is challenging due to muddy conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copake | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A twin-engine aircraft carrying six individuals crashed in a muddy field in upstate New York on Saturday, resulting in fatalities, according to local authorities.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around noon, reported Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore, who confirmed the tragic outcome but withheld details on the death toll.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Mitsubishi MU-2B en route to Columbia County Airport, crashing approximately 30 miles away near Copake. Accessibility to the site is hindered by muddy terrain, Salvatore remarked during a news briefing near the location, around 50 miles south of Albany.

The National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched an investigation team expected to arrive by Saturday evening.

