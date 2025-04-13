Tragic Collision: Two Brothers Die in Bijnor

In a tragic accident over the weekend, two brothers, Mahendra and Bhupendra, died when their motorcycle was struck by a speeding vehicle in Bijnor's Syohara police station area.

According to Station House Officer Amit Kumar, the incident took place late Saturday evening, as the brothers were returning to Govardhanpur from their farm.

Efforts to trace the vehicle involved are ongoing, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)