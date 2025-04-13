AAIB Advances Safety with Granular Analysis Initiative

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is gearing up to revolutionize aviation safety with its new data analysis system targeting incidents and accidents in Indian airspace. Under the civil aviation ministry, AAIB will utilize advanced software to classify and analyze safety occurrences, aiming to prevent future aviation mishaps.

A senior official revealed plans to purchase sophisticated software that will allow for granular data analysis based on various parameters, such as time periods, hard landings, airfields, operators, and aircraft types. The insights gained will be pivotal in identifying recurring issues and implementing necessary safety measures, ensuring safer skies.

To enhance its investigative capabilities, the AAIB is also establishing a flight recorders laboratory and recruiting five consultants specializing in safety investigations and accident prevention. According to the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, the primary goal is accident prevention without assigning blame.

