UK Slashes Import Tariffs to Boost Economy

The UK has revealed a temporary reduction in import tariffs on 89 products, promising a financial reprieve for businesses and potential cost savings for consumers.

With this move, the Department for Business and Trade aims to alleviate financial pressures and stimulate economic activity by lowering costs on imported essentials like pasta and fruit juices.

UK officials emphasize the importance of open trade as negotiations continue with nations like India and South Korea to enhance market opportunities and support domestic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)