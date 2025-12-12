Left Menu

Judge Blocks Termination of Disaster Mitigation Grants

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration unlawfully terminated the BRIC program, aimed at protecting communities from natural disasters. The judge's decision prevents FEMA from diverting funds meant for disaster mitigation, ensuring communities have critical support in enhancing infrastructure resilience against future natural calamities.

Updated: 12-12-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 02:45 IST
A U.S. District Judge has ruled against the unlawful termination of a federal grant program designed to bolster community preparedness against natural disasters. The decision challenges the Trump administration's move to end the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which was deemed wasteful by federal authorities.

Judge Richard Stearns of Boston emphasized that the termination was an unauthorized encroachment on Congress's power to allocate funds for specific purposes. Supported primarily by Democratic states, the BRIC initiative helps shore up infrastructure like roads and bridges, funding nearly 2,000 projects across the U.S. over the past four years.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell highlighted the ruling's significance, stating it would preserve vital funding for disaster preparedness. The Department of Homeland Security, overseeing FEMA, did not immediately comment on the outcome of the lawsuit, which was critical to maintaining community resilience against natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

