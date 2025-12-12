Judge Blocks Termination of Disaster Mitigation Grants

A U.S. District Judge has ruled against the unlawful termination of a federal grant program designed to bolster community preparedness against natural disasters. The decision challenges the Trump administration's move to end the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which was deemed wasteful by federal authorities.

Judge Richard Stearns of Boston emphasized that the termination was an unauthorized encroachment on Congress's power to allocate funds for specific purposes. Supported primarily by Democratic states, the BRIC initiative helps shore up infrastructure like roads and bridges, funding nearly 2,000 projects across the U.S. over the past four years.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell highlighted the ruling's significance, stating it would preserve vital funding for disaster preparedness. The Department of Homeland Security, overseeing FEMA, did not immediately comment on the outcome of the lawsuit, which was critical to maintaining community resilience against natural disasters.

