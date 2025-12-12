Left Menu

Stock Markets Show Mixed Trends Amid Tech Sell-Off and Dollar Weakness

Major stock indexes mostly rose despite tech shares dropping after Oracle's poor forecast. The Dow and S&P 500 reached record highs, while the Nasdaq declined. U.S. bond yields fell as did the dollar, impacting global markets. The Federal Reserve's decisions influenced interest rate expectations.

12-12-2025
Major stock indexes showed mixed results on Thursday as the Dow and S&P 500 achieved record closing highs. Technology shares fell sharply after Oracle's disappointing forecast, dragging the Nasdaq lower while bond yields and the dollar both declined.

The cloud computing giant Oracle spooked investors with a surprising $15 billion AI overspend, causing its shares to plummet 10.8% and contributing to the S&P 500 tech sector's downturn. Concurrently, AI leader Nvidia's stocks also dropped by 1.5%.

Meanwhile, federal interest rate adjustments and a global shift in currencies played critical roles. The recent Federal Reserve decision to cut interest rates, combined with Fed Chair Jerome Powell's balanced statements, have led to revised future rate cut expectations. Global-related shifts also occurred, with oil prices and treasury yields reacting accordingly.

