Vedanta's Hurdle: Hindustan Zinc Faces Fly Ash Fine

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) has been directed by the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, to pay a compensation of Rs 71.1 crore. This follows allegations of unauthorized fly ash disposal, a byproduct from burning coal in power plants.

According to BSE filings, the Member Secretary urged HZL to deposit the environmental compensation amounting to Rs 71,16,53,320. Vedanta has announced its intent to pursue legal action in the matter, expressing optimism for a favorable outcome.

Vedanta Resources Ltd, the parent company, is a leading global entity in natural resources with operations spanning multiple countries and sectors including oil and gas, metals, and entering semiconductors and display glass industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)