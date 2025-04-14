Left Menu

Tragic Hudson River Helicopter Crash Spurs FAA Safety Review

A helicopter crash in New York City's Hudson River killed six, including three children. The helicopter, operated by New York Helicopter Tours, lacked flight recorders. Following the crash, the FAA suspended the operator's license and plans a safety review panel. Investigations are ongoing with several parts recovered for examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:25 IST
A tragic helicopter crash into New York City's Hudson River on Thursday claimed six lives, including three children, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Crucially, the Bell 206 helicopter lacked any flight recorders, hindering the investigation into the deadly incident.

Efforts are underway to retrieve missing parts of the craft, such as the main rotor and gearbox, with the NYPD divers actively searching. In response to the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the immediate suspension of New York Helicopter Tours' operations and a review of the company's safety protocols.

Investigators continue to probe the accident, focusing on the operational practices of New York Helicopter Tours. Meanwhile, the FAA plans to conduct a helicopter safety panel later this month to address ongoing safety concerns, as authorities strive to prevent future accidents.

