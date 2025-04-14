US-China Tariff Tensions: A Strategic Shift in Global Trade

Donald Trump's decision to implement substantial tariffs targeting China marks a new phase in the trade standoff between the world's two largest economies.

China, labeled a key exception in Trump's tariff strategy, swiftly retaliated by imposing corresponding tariffs, illustrating its enhanced leverage compared to previous trade conflicts.

Amid this economic joust, China's approach not only challenges American economic dominance but also seeks to capitalize on geopolitical shifts, presenting a strategic opportunity to expand its global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)