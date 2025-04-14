Left Menu

Bus Accident Averted on Holiday: Minor Injuries Reported

A state-run bus on the Howrah-Jadavpur route crashed into a road divider near Park Street, attributed to a steering wheel issue. Minor injuries were reported, with no serious casualties. Police quickly responded, using a crane to clear the bus. Light holiday traffic helped avoid a major accident.

Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:58 IST
Bus Accident Averted on Holiday: Minor Injuries Reported
A bus operated by the state, running on the Howrah-Jadavpur route, crashed into a road divider near Park Street on Monday, according to police reports. The accident was primarily blamed on a technical issue with the steering wheel.

Passengers only suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for observation, with no severe injuries reported at this time, as per the police. The incident occurred during a period of light traffic due to a public holiday.

Shakespeare Sarani police officers quickly arrived at the scene and used a crane to remove the bus and clear the road. The police noted that holiday conditions contributed to averting a more serious accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

