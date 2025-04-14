Euro Area Bonds React to Trade Tariff Developments

Euro area government bond yields saw an increase on Monday following a drop on Friday, as the exemption of Chinese electronics from hefty U.S. tariffs alleviated global market concerns.

In a move focused on reducing trade tensions, the U.S. excluded smartphones and computers from 'reciprocal' tariffs, offering a lifeline to major tech firms. However, President Donald Trump maintained that tariffs could still be implemented. The benchmark German 10-year yield rose 4.5 basis points to 2.57% after falling 5.5 bps on Friday.

Meanwhile, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell by 3 bps to 4.46% after experiencing their largest weekly hike in two decades due to Trump's unpredictable trade actions. Italian bonds outperformed their German counterparts, with the 10-year yield stable at 3.81% following an upgrade of Italy's long-term credit rating by S&P. The yield gap between Italian and German 10-year bonds narrowed to 120 bps. European Central Bank rate expectations shifted slightly with Germany's two-year yield reaching 1.80% after recent fluctuations.

