Rising Tensions: Saudi Arabia's Ultimatum to UAE Amid Yemen Conflict

Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, declared its national security a 'red line' following a coalition-led airstrike in Yemen's Mukalla port, targeting UAE-backed separatists, demanding UAE forces exit within 24 hours. The tension marks Riyadh's sternest stance against Abu Dhabi amid growing discord.

Yemen's presidential council head, Rashad al-Alimi, denounced the UAE for exacerbating internal Yemeni conflicts, suggesting it directed the Southern Transitional Council (STC) towards rebellion. In hurried diplomatic engagements, the Emiratis have yet to respond formally to the demands.

The recent offensive, involving the STC against Saudi-supported Yemeni forces, brings allies close to conflict escalation, breaching years of uneasy alliances. A strike at Mukalla, seconded by a temporary blockade, signifies Saudi efforts to contain unauthorized military buildup as the coalition aims to sustain Yemen's official government.