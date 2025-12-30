Rising Tensions: Saudi Arabia's Ultimatum to UAE Amid Yemen Conflict
Saudi Arabia has firmly asserted its national security concerns, issuing an ultimatum to UAE forces to withdraw from Yemen after an airstrike on Mukalla. Tensions between the Gulf allies escalate as the alliance against Houthi rebels fractures, with accusations of UAE backing separatists.
Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, declared its national security a 'red line' following a coalition-led airstrike in Yemen's Mukalla port, targeting UAE-backed separatists, demanding UAE forces exit within 24 hours. The tension marks Riyadh's sternest stance against Abu Dhabi amid growing discord.
Yemen's presidential council head, Rashad al-Alimi, denounced the UAE for exacerbating internal Yemeni conflicts, suggesting it directed the Southern Transitional Council (STC) towards rebellion. In hurried diplomatic engagements, the Emiratis have yet to respond formally to the demands.
The recent offensive, involving the STC against Saudi-supported Yemeni forces, brings allies close to conflict escalation, breaching years of uneasy alliances. A strike at Mukalla, seconded by a temporary blockade, signifies Saudi efforts to contain unauthorized military buildup as the coalition aims to sustain Yemen's official government.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Yemen
- UAE
- tensions
- coalition
- airstrike
- Mukalla
- STC
- Hadramout
- separatists
ALSO READ
Escalation in Yemen: Saudi Arabia Bombs Mukalla Amid UAE-Linked Tensions
Tensions Rise as Saudi Airstrikes Target Arms Shipment in Yemen
Escalation in Yemen: Saudi Strikes Target Port City Mukalla
Tensions Escalate: Saudi Coalition Airstrikes Hit Mukalla Port
Saudi Arabia says it bombs Yemen port city of Mukalla over shipment of weapons for separatists that arrived from UAE, reports AP.