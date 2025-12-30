Bangladesh Bids Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia with State Honors

Bangladesh is set to bid farewell to its former prime minister, Khaleda Zia, who passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. The respected leader will be accorded full state honors, as her funeral is conducted on Wednesday alongside her husband, the late president Ziaur Rahman.

The funeral will take place at Parliament's South Plaza and the adjacent Manik Mia Avenue after Zohr prayers. The interim government has declared a three-day state mourning period and a one-day general holiday as a tribute to the three-time prime minister and long-time chief of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus urged the nation to maintain discipline and cooperate during the mourning period. Plans include special prayers across places of worship and the lowering of flags to half-mast at all national establishments, while condolence books will be available at Bangladesh missions abroad.