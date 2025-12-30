Left Menu

Ropeway Collapse Sparks Inquiry and Contractor Blacklisting in Bihar

A ropeway collapse during a trial in Bihar's Rohtas district has led to the suspension of two engineers and the initiation of a contractor blacklisting process. There were no casualties, but the incident prompted an investigation into the lack of supervision and material quality. The project aims to enhance tourism access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:39 IST
Ropeway Collapse Sparks Inquiry and Contractor Blacklisting in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newly constructed ropeway in Bihar's Rohtas district collapsed during a trial on December 26, prompting swift governmental action. No casualties were reported, but four trolleys were damaged. The ropeway, intended to link Rohtas block with Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham, gave way along with a supporting tower.

Road Construction Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal announced the suspension of two engineers from the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) and the blacklisting of the contractor, following preliminary investigations that cited poor monitoring as a cause.

An inquiry led by Patna IIT experts is underway to scrutinize the construction material. The ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism, was slated for completion by December 31. The government sanctioned the Rs 13 crore project in 2020 to facilitate access to the Kaimur hills' attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

 India
2
People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at Bankura rally.

People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at ...

 India
3
England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

 United Kingdom
4
Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025