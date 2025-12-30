Ropeway Collapse Sparks Inquiry and Contractor Blacklisting in Bihar

A newly constructed ropeway in Bihar's Rohtas district collapsed during a trial on December 26, prompting swift governmental action. No casualties were reported, but four trolleys were damaged. The ropeway, intended to link Rohtas block with Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham, gave way along with a supporting tower.

Road Construction Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal announced the suspension of two engineers from the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) and the blacklisting of the contractor, following preliminary investigations that cited poor monitoring as a cause.

An inquiry led by Patna IIT experts is underway to scrutinize the construction material. The ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism, was slated for completion by December 31. The government sanctioned the Rs 13 crore project in 2020 to facilitate access to the Kaimur hills' attractions.

