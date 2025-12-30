Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Aiding Bangladeshi Infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has leveled serious allegations against the West Bengal government, accusing it of supporting Bangladeshi infiltration which he claims has significantly altered the state's demographic makeup over the years.

During a press conference in Kolkata, Shah highlighted public concerns related to infiltration and outlined the BJP's plans to address this issue if they come to power with a two-thirds majority in 2026.

Shah criticized the ruling TMC for fostering a climate of fear and corruption, urging the people to consider giving the BJP a chance to establish good governance in the state.