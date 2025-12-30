Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Aiding Bangladeshi Infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal's government, led by Mamata Banerjee, of facilitating Bangladeshi infiltration that has changed the state's demography. He pledged that the BJP, if elected in 2026, will end this and bring good governance. Shah also criticized the TMC for violence and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:32 IST
Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Aiding Bangladeshi Infiltration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has leveled serious allegations against the West Bengal government, accusing it of supporting Bangladeshi infiltration which he claims has significantly altered the state's demographic makeup over the years.

During a press conference in Kolkata, Shah highlighted public concerns related to infiltration and outlined the BJP's plans to address this issue if they come to power with a two-thirds majority in 2026.

Shah criticized the ruling TMC for fostering a climate of fear and corruption, urging the people to consider giving the BJP a chance to establish good governance in the state.

TRENDING

1
India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

 India
2
People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at Bankura rally.

People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at ...

 India
3
England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

 United Kingdom
4
Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025