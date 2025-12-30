Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Aiding Bangladeshi Infiltration
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal's government, led by Mamata Banerjee, of facilitating Bangladeshi infiltration that has changed the state's demography. He pledged that the BJP, if elected in 2026, will end this and bring good governance. Shah also criticized the TMC for violence and corruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has leveled serious allegations against the West Bengal government, accusing it of supporting Bangladeshi infiltration which he claims has significantly altered the state's demographic makeup over the years.
During a press conference in Kolkata, Shah highlighted public concerns related to infiltration and outlined the BJP's plans to address this issue if they come to power with a two-thirds majority in 2026.
Shah criticized the ruling TMC for fostering a climate of fear and corruption, urging the people to consider giving the BJP a chance to establish good governance in the state.
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- infiltration
- Mamata Banerjee
- West Bengal
- BJP
- TMC
- Bangladesh
- border
- fencing
- Matua community
ALSO READ
People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at Bankura rally.
Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed
BJP's Dynastic Politics Contradiction at BMC Polls
11 people arrested in Assam, Tripura for links with Bangladeshi fundamentalist groups: Guwahati Police.
Bangladesh Mourns the Loss of Khaleda Zia: A Political Legacy Remembered