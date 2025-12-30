Belarus Deploys Russian Hypersonic Oreshnik Missile System
Belarus has released video footage of the deployment of the Russian nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile system, enhancing Moscow's strike capability in Europe. The deployment underscores Russia's focus on nuclear threats to deter NATO from aiding Ukraine. The missiles are stationed in eastern Belarus, with training and operational duties underway.
In a significant development, Belarus has released footage detailing the deployment of the Russian hypersonic Oreshnik missile system on its territory, bolstering Moscow's missile capabilities across Europe. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia's Vladimir Putin, had earlier announced the deployment of these intermediate-range ballistic missiles.
Western experts caution that this move could expedite the reach of Russian nuclear missiles to European targets in a wartime scenario. The deployment highlights Russia's increasing reliance on nuclear deterrents, aiming to prevent NATO from supporting Ukraine with deep-strike weapons. Satellite images suggest the missiles are stationed at a former airbase in eastern Belarus.
The Belarusian Defence Ministry's video, released on Tuesday, showcased mobile launchers in forested areas without disclosing their exact location. Troops are seen using camouflage netting, and a senior officer confirmed the systems are operational, with crews undergoing regular training and reconnaissance exercises as light snow fell.
