Sanaa Khan: Crafting a Global Fashion Legacy

Sanaa Khan, an acclaimed Indian fashion designer based in Turkey, is gaining acclaim in India for her innovative designs and global approach. Her upcoming Dubai fashion show aims to highlight Indian modeling talent. Khan has also ventured into India's music scene by designing costumes for music videos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:20 IST
Sanaa Khan: Bringing Global Flair to Indian Fashion. Image Credit: ANI
Sanaa Khan, a renowned Turkey-based Indian fashion designer, is making a significant impact in her homeland with her innovative and globally inspired designs.

Khan is preparing to host a fashion show in Dubai, aiming to showcase emerging Indian models on an international platform. To achieve this, she is conducting a talent hunt across India. Khan believes in the exceptional appeal of India's youth and is committed to providing them global exposure.

Recently, she forayed into the Indian music industry, crafting costumes for two music videos, "Tajjub Hai" and "Hhasrat," directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by NK Moosvi, and featuring actors Qaseem Haider Qaseem and Arushi Tiwari. Her fresh design perspective has earned widespread praise. With her visionary approach, Khan is set to influence the global fashion arena profoundly.

