Godrej Expands Global Reach with Savannah Surfactants Acquisition

Godrej Industries' Chemicals Business has successfully completed the acquisition of the Food Additives Business from Savannah Surfactants, marking a strategic enhancement of its global reach in the Food & Beverages Industry, as stated by the company on Monday.

Vishal Sharma, Executive Director and CEO of Godrej Industries (Chemicals), highlighted that this acquisition aligns with the company's strategic vision to achieve sustainable and profitable growth. By integrating Savannah's business into their Speciality chemicals sector, Godrej aims to expand its speciality offerings globally.

Located in Goa, Savannah Surfactants boasts a manufacturing capacity of 5,200 MTPA. With roots dating back to 1963, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) has been a pioneering business within the Godrej Group, diversifying across numerous sectors including oleochemicals, surfactants, and more.

