UK-China Tensions Rise Over British Steel Takeover

Tensions are escalating between the UK and China following the UK government's intervention in the operations of British Steel. British authorities assumed control of the company's operations from its Chinese owner, Jingye Group, a move that attracted a stern response from China's Foreign Ministry.

This governmental move is seen as an attempt to preserve the national facilities crucial for producing virgin steel, as Chinese-owned Jingye halted essential raw material orders. With fears of jeopardized investment, the Foreign Ministry urged the UK to avoid politicizing economic ties.

In response, the UK swiftly installed new leadership at British Steel, seeking to stabilize operations and reassure employees. Industry insiders, including new interim chief executive Allan Bell, emphasize the importance of maintaining production and workforce safety in this strategic industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)