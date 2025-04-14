Left Menu

UK-China Tensions Rise Over British Steel Takeover

The UK has taken control of British Steel, provoking a warning from China about fair treatment for Chinese investors. New executive appointments aim to stabilize production amid fears of losing vital steel manufacturing capabilities.

Updated: 14-04-2025 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tensions are escalating between the UK and China following the UK government's intervention in the operations of British Steel. British authorities assumed control of the company's operations from its Chinese owner, Jingye Group, a move that attracted a stern response from China's Foreign Ministry.

This governmental move is seen as an attempt to preserve the national facilities crucial for producing virgin steel, as Chinese-owned Jingye halted essential raw material orders. With fears of jeopardized investment, the Foreign Ministry urged the UK to avoid politicizing economic ties.

In response, the UK swiftly installed new leadership at British Steel, seeking to stabilize operations and reassure employees. Industry insiders, including new interim chief executive Allan Bell, emphasize the importance of maintaining production and workforce safety in this strategic industry.

