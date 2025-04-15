Left Menu

Market Surge: Indian Stocks Soar on Global Trade Optimism

Indian stock markets experienced a significant rally amid global optimism and potential easing of US-China trade tensions. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex saw sharp increases, driven by US signals of tariff relief. Investors are hopeful for continued positive developments in trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 10:36 IST
Market Surge: Indian Stocks Soar on Global Trade Optimism
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets commenced trading on a positive note Tuesday, buoyed by global optimism and potential easing of US-China trade tensions. The unprecedented surge followed US government indicators suggesting possible tariff relief, which investors perceive as a prelude to a comprehensive trade deal between the two economic giants.

The Nifty 50 index soared by 539.80 points, equal to a 2.36% rise, opening at 23,368.35, while the BSE Sensex climbed 1,679.20 points, or 2.23%, beginning the day at 76,836.46. Market sentiment was further boosted by US President Donald Trump's potential announcement of additional trade concessions, notably within the semiconductor and electronics sectors.

Ajay Bagga, a noted banking and market expert, remarked to ANI, 'Indian markets are set to focus on the positives today. The most severe phase of Trump's tariff measures appears to be over, at least temporarily. Investors will monitor earnings and management guidance for clarity amid Trump's policy ambiguity. India remains a robust structural domestic story, likely to attract some FPI flows once the policy is solidified.'

Recent pronouncements from US customs involved temporary tariff exemptions on critical consumer and industrial electronics, like semiconductors. Nevertheless, US Commerce Secretary clarified this relief's transient nature, while Trump indicated new semiconductor tariffs could be incoming next week.

This scenario triggered a positive response in global markets. Asian, European, and US stock exchanges all concluded higher on Monday. Notably, US Big Tech stocks witnessed over a 6% uptick in pre-market trading. Meanwhile, Indian investors maintained their market confidence; despite constrained liquidity in March, SIP investors contributed over Rs 25,000 crore into equity mutual funds, reinforcing market stability.

Involved market participants revealed Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) as net sellers in the latest session on April 11, extracting Rs 2,519 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net acquired Rs 3,759 crore. Some major Indian firms, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, are anticipated to disclose their March quarter earnings today.

In broader Asia, Taiwan's weighted index increased over 1.6%, South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.79%, Japan's Nikkei 225 improved by 0.88%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lifted 0.07%. Meanwhile, US markets closed with gains Monday; the Dow Jones rose 0.78%, NASDAQ 0.64%, and the S&P 500 increased by 0.79%.

Investors are keenly observing for any forthcoming statements from the US administration that might reshape trade perspectives and sway market movements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025